Rampant Corruption to Annihilate Israeli Regime: Iran

He made the comments in a meeting with senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar in Tehran on Sunday.

Shamkhani also noted that the most important priority of the Muslim world is to support the Palestinian cause and liberating the holy city of Quds.

“Any act that leads to a deviation in the course of the struggle against the Zionist regime as the main threat to the Muslim world is considered an act of betrayal to the Muslim world,” maintained the Iranian top official.

Shamkhani hailed the efforts of the resistance fighters and the resistance of the people of Gaza and the West Bank against the Zionist regime.

He also congratulated the resistance forces on their victory in the recent five-day war saying that it was the result of their commitment to the Palestinian cause and making sacrifice against the excessive demands of the Zionist regime.

“Today, supporters of Palestine around the world believe that the only way to defend the people’s rights is to rely on domestic will and Islamic resistance,” he said.

Shamkhani criticised the United Nations for its failure in fulfiling its obligations to rebuild the Gaza Strip and providing basic services to the inhabitants of the besieged enclave, stressing that Iran’s support for the oppressed Palestinian people will continue.

For his part, former Palestinian foreign minister Mahmoud al-Zahar appreciated the support of Iranian leader, government and people saying “we consider the Zionist regime as an occupying, illegitimate regime that is falling down. We reject any action that would lead to the legitimisation of this regime.”

The Islamic awakening is on the rise and undoubtedly Palestinians will be victorious, he emphasized, adding that the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always been effective.

He also denounced the domination of divisive policies in the Muslim world, which reduced the sensitivity to the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people, saying that some Arab countries are struggling to defeat the resistance front through cooperation with the enemies of the Muslim world and confronting with the Islamic Republic, which is a guarantor of stability and peace in the region.