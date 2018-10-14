With about 100 months after the deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, which razed to the ground most of the houses in Sarpol-e Zahab and Tazehabad cities, most residents of the province prefer living inside temporary conex boxes to staying inside concrete and brick buildings.

These people have already got accustomed to their iron conex boxes. They have even turned the soulless cubes into some colourful and green houses for their families.

The people of Kermanshah province see the conex boxes not as temporary but permanent houses filled with a sense of life and joy.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the colourful conex boxes: