The following photos released by IRNA shows how these gardens managed to control the flow of water during the recent deluges, further highlighting the important role of vegetation in alleviating the damages of such natural disasters.
The gardens of Qazvin province in north-west of Tehran have played a major role in containing the recent devastating floods that hit almost all parts of Iran, leaving over 76 people dead.
