Tabiat Bridge is located in Abbas Abad, a cultural, tourist neighbourhood of Tehran where many Iranian tourists and citizens pass through on a daily basis.

During the Islamic month of Ramadan, fasting Muslims could use the booths running in various parts of the bridge to break their fast in the evening.

On the 15th day of Ramadan, the bridge hosted a huge public Iftar ceremony on the occasion of birthday of Imam Hassan Mojtaba, the second Shiite imam.

What follows are Mehr New Agency’s photos of this event: