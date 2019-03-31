Towbiroun valley has cool and pleasant weather inside it. An interesting point about the valley is that its entrance bears a striking resemblance to that of the city of Petra, one of Jordan’s major tourist attractions.

The valley’s name consists of two parts: Tow and Biroon. In the local vernacular, “Tow” means “fever,” and “Biroon” means “cut, destroy.” So, Towbiroun is a place which brings down fever and removes heat from the body.

In the past, locals would go to the valley to have their pains relieved. They believed the water in that area had therapeutic effects.

The scenic nature in the area, from fig trees to grapevines to green-coloured mosses, along with the cool weather and exquisite scenery there, has turned that place into a destination for tourists.

During arid seasons, the valley functions like a drainage canal due to its great depth and collects water from subterranean water-bearing rock formations. After gathering at the bottom of the valley, water begins flowing to turn into two small, beautiful waterfalls there. These special natural conditions keep temperatures as low as 20 to 25 degrees centigrade inside the valley even when it is 40 degrees Celsius outside. This difference in temperature is a real boon to people in the south of Iran.

The best season when you may go to the valley are spring and summer when you can experience a difference of 15 degrees centigrade between the temperature inside and outside the valley.

Different parts of this pristine valley are very similar to each other, so chances are high that you may get lost there. You need to visit the valley with a guide.

The following are photos of the Towbiroun valley: