Professional and amateur artists submitted their coloured eggs in December 2018 and the selected works were announced in February.

These eggs are to be put on show in 22 districts of Tehran during the Nowruz holidays.

The innovative features, creativity and relevance of the submitted designs to urban situations were reviewed by the jury.

Colouring the eggs on the eve of Nowruz is a traditional custom among Iranians, who put the coloured eggs at Haft Seen Sufra.

Following you can find photos of this event retrieved from IRNA and Zibasazi.ir, the website of Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organisation: