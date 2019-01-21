Polish Deputy FM in Tehran over Hosting Anti-Iran Conference

The visit comes after the strong criticism voiced by Iranian officials regarding this summit.

The Polish diplomat, who is heading a politico-economic delegation, is to hold talks with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, IRNA reported.

The US State Department announced on January 11 it will host a global conference in Poland on February 13-14 to discuss the Middle East, and Iran in particular.

Poland claims the conference would not target Iran, but Iranian officials believe it is part of the intensifying US pressure campaign against the country.