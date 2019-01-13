Poland Film Week in Tehran Called Off in Protest at Anti-Iran Meeting

“Iran has warmly hosted various nations and ethnic groups in their hard times, particularly the Polish people,” said Hossein Entezami, the director of the Cinema Organization, referring to Iran’s hosting of Polish refugees during the World War ll.

“To protect the dignity of Iran and Iranians, the Polish film week will be postponed until Warsaw shows appropriate behaviour,” he said, referring to a cultural event which used to be held in Iran annually in late January and early February.

Last year, the film week was co-organizer by the cinematheque of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art and the Poland’s Embassy in Tehran

The US State Department announced Friday that it will host a global conference in Poland on February 13-14 to discuss the Middle East, and Iran in particular.

Poland claims the conference would not target Iran, but Iranian officials believe it is part of the US pressure campaign against the country.