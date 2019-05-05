Organized by Badguir Middle East Art & Culture Association, the exhibition opened on April 23 and will remain open to visitors till May 7 at the Cité internationale des arts.

Like other countries, but in a different national and international context, the Iranian society has evolved and presents many faces that bear witness to many aspects, such as the increasing influence of women and unprecedented urban growth. The combination of these factors, and others, has contributed to the creation of artistic and cultural networks.

Photography has been a dominant form of expression in the narration of these changes. Today, a new generation of photographers, who, for the most part were born after 1979, is emerging in Iran. All of the photographers presented here are under forty. They are part of a representative generation that reveals the evolution of the photographic practice in their country.

Their work reflects an artistic approach to social documentation, images that are beyond photojournalism. Through twenty different photographic series, Iran Photo offers a vision of a society in flux, like practically anywhere around the world right now—with its pride, its individualities, and its questions.

Photos by the following artists are on display in the event: Ghazal Amidi, Soha Asadi, Sadra Bagheri, Erfan Dadkhah, Hamed Farhangi, Milad Gorgin, Poulad Javaher Haqiqi, Mohsen Kaboli, Alireza Karamzadeh, Alborz Kazemi, Saba Khansari, Payam Mofidi, Marzieh Mohammadmiri, Sahar Mokhtari, Mehdi Moradpour, Sara Nirou-Bakhsh, Maryam Rahmanian, Mohsen Shahmardi, Sina Shiri and Negar Yaghmaian.