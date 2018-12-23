Pakistani FM to Visit Iran Monday

The ministry’s spokesperson Bahram Qassemi said Sunday that the Pakistani official will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“The two sides will discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues,” added Qassemi.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Sunday that Qureshi will visit Iran, Afghanistan, China and Russia from December 24 to 26.

He told media that his trip is aimed at strengthening ties with these four countries.

Qureshi’s trip to Iran comes after Zarif visited Islamabad in October.

In recent months, Pakistan-based terrorists have carried out attacks on the Iranian soil killing a number of border guards. In their latest attack, terrorists kidnapped 12 Iranian border guards and released 5 of them later on.