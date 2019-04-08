Pakistan Ready to Send Humanitarian Aid to Iran: FM

Speaking in a Monday phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Qureshi also expressed sympathy with the Iranian nation and government over the deadly flooding.

Zarif, for his part, thanked the government and nation of the friendly and neighbouring country of Pakistan.

The phone call came shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan offered humanitarian assistance to Iran.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Imran Khan wrote that his prayers are with the Iranian people. He also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to provide any humanitarian assistance required.

Iran moved on Saturday to evacuate more towns and villages threatened by floods after continued rain in the southwest of the country as the nationwide toll from the flooding reached 70.

About 1,900 cities and villages have been affected by floods after exceptionally heavy rains since March 19.

Several countries and international humanitarian bodies have so far started dispatching their aid cargos to the crisis-hit areas of Iran.