Pakistan PM to Make First Visit to Iran in Late April

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said the premier’s trip to Tehran has been finalized, and that details of the upcoming visit will be announced soon.

During the two-day trip, said the spokesperson, the Pakistani prime minister is likely to be accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and environment as well as Zulfikar Bukhari, the special assistant to Prime Minister and chairman of the National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB).

Faisal told reporters at his weekly press conference in Islamabad that Khan’s state visit to Iran had been on the agenda for months, but had not taken place so far due to some reasons.

He said Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry will soon announce the details of Khan’s visit to Iran.