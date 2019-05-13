Organs of Brain-Dead Iranian Girl Donated to 57 Patients

Arefeh Arab Ahmadi, 22, a student from the east-central city of Shahrud, lost her life a couple of weeks ago in a car crash in front of Shahrud University of Technology.

Her brain death was confirmed by doctors after their attempts to revive her ended up in failure.

With her family’s permission, Arefeh’s two kidneys, liver and some of her body’s tissues were donated to four patients, giving them a new life.

In line with the organ donations, Arefeh underwent a bone marrow transplant which can save the lives of at least 53 patients.

Bone marrow transplant is a procedure to replace damaged or destroyed bone marrow with healthy bone marrow stem cells. Bone marrow is the soft, fatty tissue inside the human’s bones. The bone marrow produces blood cells.