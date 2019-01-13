Number of Americans Visiting Iran on Rise

Vali Teymouri, the deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO), said from mid-March to mid-November 2018, 1,656 American tourists visited Iran.

The figure, he said, shows a 27-percent growth compared with the similar period last year.

“A sum of 1,879 American tourists visited Iran from March 21 to November 21,” he said.

He described as significant the number of American tourists’ visiting Iran amid the current sanctions re-imposed by the US following its unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and said despite the pressure imposed on the Islamic Republic over the past months, foreign visitors have become more interested in visiting Iran and getting closely familiar with the customs of the Iranian nation.

The official went on to say that based on negotiations made with the related officials, the process of issuing visa for American tourists will be facilitated further.

Elaborating on the role of devaluation of the Iranian national currency against the US dollar, Teymouri said the expenses and final costs are among the main issues shaping tourists’ decision about their destinations.

“It goes without saying that rial’s devaluation has had its impact on the arrival of foreign tourists in our country but we have adopted some appropriate measures to attract them which have been successful,” he said.

Teymouri then referred to the warm hospitality of Iranian nation as one of the main reasons for the growing number of foreign tourists visiting Iran and said through tourism, the Islamic Republic can introduce the true image of the Iranian nation to the world.

“Foreign tourists including those from America and Europe can share their experiences in Iran with others through social media and portray a good image of our culture,” he concluded.