Nukes Banned by Iran Leader Long Ago, Zarif Tells Trump

“By issuing a fatwa long ago regarding a ban on the use of nuclear weapons, Ayatollah Khamenei announced that ‘We are not seeking nuclear arms,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Monday.

“The economic terrorism of Team B hurts Iranian people and creates tension in the region. Donald Trump’s actions, and not words, will show whether or not his is pursing the same objective,” he added.

His comments came after Trump said, “I’m not looking to hurt Iran at all. I’m looking to have Iran say no nuclear weapons.”

“No nuclear weapons for Iran and I think we will make a deal,” Trump added in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday.

Trump also touched upon Iran’s great economic potential, saying the Islamic Republic has the chance to turn into a great country with the same leaders.

Trump claims Iran seeks nuclear weapons and he has put on a sympathetic look to prevent this unsubstantiated claim from becoming reality. This comes as Ayatollah Khamenei issued a fatwa in April 2011, banning the development and use of any atomic weapons.

“We regard the use of these weapons as forbidden, and believe it falls upon everybody to try to make mankind immune against this major disaster,” the Leader said at the time.