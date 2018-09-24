No Hope for Change in Trump’s Behaviour: Iran’s Rouhani

He made the remarks in a meeting with a group of senior media directors of the United States in New York.

Last year, the President of the United States withdrew from a very important agreement without any reason and later threatened the Iranian nation, he noted.

Therefore, these actions could not be simply forgotten, he added, ruling out the possibility of a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“Before any move, these wrong actions must be compensated,” added the Iranian president.

He further stressed that Iran has been committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal so far, and if the five countries adhere to their commitments, we can maintain it.

Otherwise, we will naturally make our own decision, he added.

“Once the US, Europe, and others boycotted the Islamic Republic for a few years, but they saw the outcome and finally came to the negotiating table. This bitter experience has already been repeated,” underlined Rouhani.

Regarding the role of some countries in the Ahvaz terrorist incident, he pointed out that there was a major terrorist act and it is a shame that some countries refuse to call it a terrorist attack.