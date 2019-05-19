May 18 marks the birth anniversary of renowned Iranian mathematician, astronomer and poet Omar Khayyam who lived in the Seljuk era in 12th century BCE.

Khayyam wrote essays on mechanics, geography, mineralogy, music, and Islamic theology.

He was born in Nishapur, an Iranian city in Khorasan Razavi Province which many believe is the cradle of knowledge and science.

As a mathematician, he is most notable for his work on the solution of cubic equations, where he provided geometric solutions by the intersection of conics. Khayyam also contributed to the understanding of the parallel axiom. He also designed the Jalali calendar, a solar calendar with a very precise cycle.

There are some poems written by Omar Khayyam composed in the form of quatrains. His poems which are reflecting his philosophy of Carpe Diem have been translated by the British poet Edward FitzGerald.

The following images show the artists, poets and citizens of Nishapur who have dedicated their art works to Omar Khayyam to preserve his heritage: