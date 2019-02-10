Newly-Developed Bag Can Make Non-Drinkable Water Drinkable

In this process, a semi-permeable membrane is used as a separation factor. The inside of the bag is made of direct membrane osmotic that eliminates microorganisms, macromolecules, and most of the ions to create clean water.

Using these bags, any water can be cleaned without energy consumption, and as there is no pressure, there is very little clogging.

The bag is filled with an edible absorbent solution, and by placing the bag in aqueous solution and even the muddy water, after several hours, the water penetrates into it osmotically and the solution is diluted.

In the end, this diluent adsorbent can be used directly.

The purpose is to create a water absorbing bag, to use it when necessary, and in the occasion of natural events such as earthquakes, floods, wars, etc. It will help in resolving the problem of water scarcity in the affected areas when needed.