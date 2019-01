These windmills have been serving the people through ages by combining art and technology. They are called Nashtifan after the wind of 120 days in the region. These mills first emerged in Iran in the 7th century AD. Since this area was exposed to “severe storms”, they are called Nashtifan. The remnants of these windmills in Khaf are in the list of places that are going to be registered by the UNESCO.

What follows are the photos these windmills retrieved from IRNA: