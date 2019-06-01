Muslim People Say ‘Big No’ to ‘Deal of Century’: Iran Papers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, June 1, 2019, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

All Iranian papers today covered the massive Quds Day rallies held in Iran and other parts of the world in solidarity with the Palestinian nation and in condemnation of the Israeli atrocities.

The majority of headlines highlighted the demonstrators’ slogans against US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Middle East, known as the “Deal of the Century”.

Also a top story was the comments made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with a group of academics and university professors.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

 

19 Dey:

1- No to Deal of the Century

2- Rouhani: Deal of Century Will Turn into Bankruptcy of Century

 

Abrar:

1- Lavrov: We Won’t Impose Our Mediation on Iran, US

2- Larijani: Americans’ Presence in Region to Strengthen Resistance Movement

 

Afkar:

1- Message of Quds Day: Failure of Deal of Century, Stabilization of Palestinian Cause

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Demonstrators Say No to Deal of Century

2- Iran Leader: We’ll Use Leverage at Our Disposal to Reduce US Pressure

 

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Deal of the Century Isolated

2- Iranophobic Meeting in Mecca: Saudi Arabia Repeats Being a Loser

 

Asrar:

1- Iranian Nation Says Big No to Deal of the Century

* Iran Turns into Scene of Popular Support for Palestine

2- Rouhani’s Message to Muslim Leaders in Mecca: Put Aside Differences Inside Muslim World

 

Ebtekar:

1- Palestine, Covenant of Muslim People

* Massive Number of Iranian People, Officials Attend Quds Day Rallies

2- Rouhani: Deal of the Century Plot to Destroy Palestinian Cause

 

Etemad:

1- First Qibla of Muslims Not for Sale

* Harsh Response to Deal of the Century

2- Palestine Not Alone [Editorial]

 

Ettela’at:

1- Millions of Iranians Rally in Support of Palestine

2- US Postpones Sanctions against Iran’s Petchem Exports

 

Iran:

1- Riyadh Fail to Create Anti-Iran Convergence

* Saudis Ignore Issue of Palestine in Mecca Summit

2- US’ Oil Camp Confused: Iran’s Oil Exports Maintained

 

Jame Jam:

1- Countering the Deal

* Fasting Iranians Chant Support for Free Palestine, No to Deal of Century

 

Javan:

1- Quds Not Up for Deal

2- Trump: We Want to Deal with ‘Weakened’ Iran

3- Arabs Selling Their Qibla in Mecca

* Arab Countries’ Statement Condemns Iran Instead of Trump’s Plan

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: Hegemony’s Plots against Al-Quds, Palestine Doomed to Fail

2- Zarif: Quds Not for US to Be Gifted, Not for Israel to Be Seized

 

Kayhan:

1- Deal of Century Turns into ‘Resistance of Century’ with Massive Rallies in Iran, 120 Countries

2- Hamas Chief: Arabs Sold Palestine, But Iran Still Standing by Us

 

Khorasan:

1- Truth of the Century

* World’s Freedom Seekers Rise against Those Who Betrayed Palestine Cause

 

Quds:

1- Deal of the Century under Feet of Fasting People

 

Sazandegi:

1- Defeat of Deal of the Century

2- Iran Leader: We’re Not after Nuclear Weapons

 

Shargh:

1- We’re Standing behind al-Quds

2- Rouhani: Iran Fully Prepared to Work with Muslim World

   
   

