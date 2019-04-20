The flowers are on display at Mellat Park, where visitors stop by these days to take selfies with the gorgeous daffodils and tulips.
What follows are Fars News Agency’s photos of the festival:
1 of 40
A festival of tulip and daffodil flowers is being held in the north-eastern Iranian city of Mashhad, giving a scenic beauty to the holy city.
The flowers are on display at Mellat Park, where visitors stop by these days to take selfies with the gorgeous daffodils and tulips.
What follows are Fars News Agency’s photos of the festival: