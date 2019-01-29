A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 29

Most papers highlighted Iran’s 0-3 defeat to Japan in semi-finals of 2019 AFC Asian Cup, which was followed by Iran coach Carlos Queiroz’s farewell to Iran’s national football team.

The presence of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the parliament, where he expressed strong support for JCPOA in the face of opponent MPs angered by Europe’s delay in fulfiling promises, caught considerable attention in Iranian media.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

Merkel Defends Zionist Regime’s Moves in Confronting Iran

‘Iraq Should Gradually Decrease Its Economic Dependence on Iran’

Aftab-e Yazd:

Trump Should Call JCPOA [Treaty of] Turkmenchay: Zarif

Threatening SMS [Calling for Not Approving FATF-Related Bills] Sent to Council Members

Member of Expediency Council Reveals Pressure of Hardliners on Palermo Convention

Unforgivable Gaffes: Iran’s Bitter Farewell to AFC Asian Cup

Arman-e Emrouz:

Losing to Japan 0-3 Not Fair for Team Melli

Zarif’s Strong Response to [Opponents of JCPOA] in Parliament

Ebtekar:

Regret Still Remains in Hearts

Team Melli Bids Farewell to Asian Cup

London’s Scenarios for Overcoming Brexit Obstacle

Ettela’at:

We Pin No Hope on Europe, Seek to Sideline US: Zarif

‘Yazd Could be Capital of Energy Globe Foundation’

Etemad:

Parliament Approves JCPOA Again

Dialogue or Negotiation on Missiles?

A look at Positions of Iranian Officials, French FM

Iran Fails to Reach Asian Cup’s Final

Iran:

Story Ends

Iran Bids Farewell to Asian Cup

Queiroz Bids Farewell to Iranian Football

Why National Achievements Called Turkmenchay?: Zarif

Lawmakers Convinced by Zarif’s Explanations

Javan:

Two-Third of Americans Say US Moving in Wrong Direction

We Lost Game [Japan], But Won Hearts!

Team Melli Still Popular Among People

‘What’s JCPOA Economic Benefit?’

JCPOA sidelined US: Zarif

Jomhouri Eslami:

Macron’s Red Scarves Against Yellow Vests

Third Japanese Firm Loads Iranian Oil Cargo

UN Warns on Humanitarian Catastrophe in Yemen

Kayhan:

SPV Europe’s Forged Cheque That Replaces JCPOA’s Post-Dated Cheque!

Venezuelan Army Stages Parade Supporting Maduro Amid US Threats

Sazandegi:

End of A Dream: With a Defensive Play Full of Mistakes

Queiroz: This Was End of My Work [in Iran]

Most Political Semi-Final Match

Qatar Defeats Saudi Arabia, After Beating UAE

Setareh Sobh:

Threats Issued Against Europe’s Financial Mechanism for Iran

Sharq:

End is Here

Queiroz fails; A Man with Two Faces

Would Iran’s Oil Exemptions Be Renewed?

Sobh-e Now: