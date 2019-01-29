A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 29, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Most papers highlighted Iran’s 0-3 defeat to Japan in semi-finals of 2019 AFC Asian Cup, which was followed by Iran coach Carlos Queiroz’s farewell to Iran’s national football team.
The presence of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the parliament, where he expressed strong support for JCPOA in the face of opponent MPs angered by Europe’s delay in fulfiling promises, caught considerable attention in Iranian media.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- Merkel Defends Zionist Regime’s Moves in Confronting Iran
- ‘Iraq Should Gradually Decrease Its Economic Dependence on Iran’
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Trump Should Call JCPOA [Treaty of] Turkmenchay: Zarif
- Threatening SMS [Calling for Not Approving FATF-Related Bills] Sent to Council Members
- Member of Expediency Council Reveals Pressure of Hardliners on Palermo Convention
- Unforgivable Gaffes: Iran’s Bitter Farewell to AFC Asian Cup
Arman-e Emrouz:
- Losing to Japan 0-3 Not Fair for Team Melli
- Zarif’s Strong Response to [Opponents of JCPOA] in Parliament
http://www.jaaar.com/assets/images/pishkhan/1397/11/9/82cec960.jpg
Ebtekar:
- Regret Still Remains in Hearts
- Team Melli Bids Farewell to Asian Cup
- London’s Scenarios for Overcoming Brexit Obstacle
Ettela’at:
- We Pin No Hope on Europe, Seek to Sideline US: Zarif
- ‘Yazd Could be Capital of Energy Globe Foundation’
Etemad:
- Parliament Approves JCPOA Again
- Dialogue or Negotiation on Missiles?
- A look at Positions of Iranian Officials, French FM
- Iran Fails to Reach Asian Cup’s Final
Iran:
- Story Ends
- Iran Bids Farewell to Asian Cup
- Queiroz Bids Farewell to Iranian Football
- Why National Achievements Called Turkmenchay?: Zarif
- Lawmakers Convinced by Zarif’s Explanations
Javan:
- Two-Third of Americans Say US Moving in Wrong Direction
- We Lost Game [Japan], But Won Hearts!
- Team Melli Still Popular Among People
- ‘What’s JCPOA Economic Benefit?’
- JCPOA sidelined US: Zarif
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Macron’s Red Scarves Against Yellow Vests
- Third Japanese Firm Loads Iranian Oil Cargo
- UN Warns on Humanitarian Catastrophe in Yemen
Kayhan:
- SPV Europe’s Forged Cheque That Replaces JCPOA’s Post-Dated Cheque!
- Venezuelan Army Stages Parade Supporting Maduro Amid US Threats
Sazandegi:
- End of A Dream: With a Defensive Play Full of Mistakes
- Queiroz: This Was End of My Work [in Iran]
- Most Political Semi-Final Match
- Qatar Defeats Saudi Arabia, After Beating UAE
Setareh Sobh:
- Threats Issued Against Europe’s Financial Mechanism for Iran
Sharq:
- End is Here
- Queiroz fails; A Man with Two Faces
- Would Iran’s Oil Exemptions Be Renewed?
Sobh-e Now:
- Queiroz’s Bitter End
- Europe Once Again Postpones Launching Financial Mechanism