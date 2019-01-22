Almost all papers today covered the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his meeting officials of Information and Communications Technology Ministry. He said filtering the internet was a wrong policy and it is not possible to stand against people’s will.

Also a top story was introduction of new Brexit plan by the UK PM Theresa May.

EU Foreign Policy Chief’s decision to not travel to Poland to attend the anti-Iran conference also was underlined by several papers.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo Once Again Accuses Iran of Supporting Terrorism in Region

2- We Did Not Invite Iran to Warsaw Conference: Polish Foreign Minister

3- Mogherini Not to Attend Anti-Iran Summit in Poland

4- Second Visit of Trump-Un to Be Held in Vietnam

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- We Need Private Radio, TV: Rouhani

‘We Have No Free Media in Iran’

‘Filtering Was Wrong’

‘Standing against Public Demands Not Legitimate, Legal’

Ebtekar:

1- Europe’s Dilemma of Choosing between Iran, Poland

Polish Deputy FM Arrives in Iran to Visit Abbas Araqchi

2- Iran, Europe Walk on Thin Ice

E’temad:

1- We Must Admit That Filtering Was Wrong: Rouhani

‘Standing against Public Demands Not Legitimate, Legal’

2- Polish Foreign Ministry Officials Involved with US Summit Offshoots

Failed Missile Attacks

3- Israel Shoulders Responsibility for Violent Aggressions against Syria

Ettela’at:

1- You Can No Longer Ban Cyberspace on People: Rouhani

2- Taliban Suicide Attack on Afghan National Security Centre in Maidan Wardak Leaves Scores Dead

3- Us Withdrawal Not Equal to Loss of All Opportunities for Iran: Shamkhani

4- 38 Zionist Missiles Destroyed by Syrian Army

Iran:

1- We Sell Oil Despite All US Plans: Iran First VP

2- Rouhani Warns Against 3 Redlines; Blocking, Monopoly, Filtering

3- Poland Must Be Aware of Consequences of Anti-Iran Summit: Araqchi

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1- Radicalism Regarding Cybercrime Turns It into Threat: Rouhani

2- Warsaw Summit Not against Any Country Including Iran: Polish Deputy FM

‘Poland as Friend Country Won’t Allow Any Anti-Iran Move’

3- Trump Has Isolated US: John Kerry

4- Japan Begins Oil Import from Iran

5- Coup Fails in Venezuela

Kayhan:

1- ‘Forgetting Vows, Censorship of People’s Problems is Real Filtering’

2- Israel’s Defeat in Syria’s Sky

3- North Korea’s Game with Trump: CNN

Mardomsalari:

1- British PM Announces New Brexist Plan

2- We Can Continue Redesigning of Arak Reactor: AEOI

Resalat:

1- ‘Attorney General Must Take Legal Actions for Marzieh Hashemi’s Release’

2- European Union Caught in Domestic Crisis: Chancellor of Austria

Sazandegi:

1- Mogherini Does Not Travel to Warsaw

Will EU’s Collapse Start from Poland?

2- Filtering Has Failed: Rouhani at ICT Ministry

Setareh Sobh:

1- Russia’s Green Light to Israel

Israel Claims to Have Targeted Iran’s Positions in Syria

2- Iran Begins Oil Export to Japan

Sharq:

1- It’s Not Possible to Stand against People’s Will: President Rouhani

2- Families of Some Sanchi Vessel Victims Gather in Front of Chinese Embassy