Almost all papers today covered the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his meeting officials of Information and Communications Technology Ministry. He said filtering the internet was a wrong policy and it is not possible to stand against people’s will.
Also a top story was introduction of new Brexit plan by the UK PM Theresa May.
EU Foreign Policy Chief’s decision to not travel to Poland to attend the anti-Iran conference also was underlined by several papers.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Pompeo Once Again Accuses Iran of Supporting Terrorism in Region
2- We Did Not Invite Iran to Warsaw Conference: Polish Foreign Minister
3- Mogherini Not to Attend Anti-Iran Summit in Poland
4- Second Visit of Trump-Un to Be Held in Vietnam
Arman-e Emrouz:
1- We Need Private Radio, TV: Rouhani
- ‘We Have No Free Media in Iran’
- ‘Filtering Was Wrong’
- ‘Standing against Public Demands Not Legitimate, Legal’
Ebtekar:
1- Europe’s Dilemma of Choosing between Iran, Poland
- Polish Deputy FM Arrives in Iran to Visit Abbas Araqchi
2- Iran, Europe Walk on Thin Ice
E’temad:
1- We Must Admit That Filtering Was Wrong: Rouhani
- ‘Standing against Public Demands Not Legitimate, Legal’
2- Polish Foreign Ministry Officials Involved with US Summit Offshoots
- Failed Missile Attacks
3- Israel Shoulders Responsibility for Violent Aggressions against Syria
Ettela’at:
1- You Can No Longer Ban Cyberspace on People: Rouhani
2- Taliban Suicide Attack on Afghan National Security Centre in Maidan Wardak Leaves Scores Dead
3- Us Withdrawal Not Equal to Loss of All Opportunities for Iran: Shamkhani
4- 38 Zionist Missiles Destroyed by Syrian Army
Iran:
1- We Sell Oil Despite All US Plans: Iran First VP
2- Rouhani Warns Against 3 Redlines; Blocking, Monopoly, Filtering
3- Poland Must Be Aware of Consequences of Anti-Iran Summit: Araqchi
Jomhouri-e-Eslami:
1- Radicalism Regarding Cybercrime Turns It into Threat: Rouhani
2- Warsaw Summit Not against Any Country Including Iran: Polish Deputy FM
- ‘Poland as Friend Country Won’t Allow Any Anti-Iran Move’
3- Trump Has Isolated US: John Kerry
4- Japan Begins Oil Import from Iran
5- Coup Fails in Venezuela
Kayhan:
1- ‘Forgetting Vows, Censorship of People’s Problems is Real Filtering’
2- Israel’s Defeat in Syria’s Sky
3- North Korea’s Game with Trump: CNN
Mardomsalari:
1- British PM Announces New Brexist Plan
2- We Can Continue Redesigning of Arak Reactor: AEOI
Resalat:
1- ‘Attorney General Must Take Legal Actions for Marzieh Hashemi’s Release’
2- European Union Caught in Domestic Crisis: Chancellor of Austria
Sazandegi:
1- Mogherini Does Not Travel to Warsaw
- Will EU’s Collapse Start from Poland?
2- Filtering Has Failed: Rouhani at ICT Ministry
Setareh Sobh:
1- Russia’s Green Light to Israel
- Israel Claims to Have Targeted Iran’s Positions in Syria
2- Iran Begins Oil Export to Japan
Sharq:
1- It’s Not Possible to Stand against People’s Will: President Rouhani
2- Families of Some Sanchi Vessel Victims Gather in Front of Chinese Embassy