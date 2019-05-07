Law to Monitor Iranian Officials’ Assets Coming into Force

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said the directive was approved in 2015 and is being finalized now.

He said the legislation was examined by the Guardian Council and the Expediency Council after passing through Parliament, and has been communicated to the Judiciary as well.

“The Judiciary has been tasked with drawing up the executive bylaw of this legislation, and it is being finalized. This law, which is mainly based on Article 142 of the Constitution, will soon go into effect,” said the top official.

Raisi said the law is not aimed at catching anybody red-handed; rather, “We are seeking transparency and preventive measures.”

“In fact, this law is aimed at further protecting the reputation of officials of the Islamic Republic [of Iran], so that proper mechanisms are formulated to monitor the assets of the Establishment’s authorities in such a way that officials are not constantly targeted by accusations from any person or media outlet and no suspicions are left about their assets and property,” he said.