Larijani: Zionists’ Atrocities Should be Exposed to the World

“This regime’s criminal measures should be exposed to the world. Making issues clear would help boost support for the Palestinian cause,” Ali Larijani said, speaking in a Saturday meeting with a delegation of Palestine’s parliament in Tehran.

Larijani stressed Iran’s continued support for Palestine, saying it’s the duty of every honorable human to lend a helping hand to the oppressed Palestinians.

“I hope all countries in the region and the globe would strengthen their support for Palestine, so this movement become stronger,” he said.

Mahmoud al-Zahar, the head of the Palestinian delegation, said the Palestine conflict is a pivot for the world’s freedom fighters.

Al-Zahar thanked Iran for its non-stop backing for Palestinians, saying Iran’s efforts to prevent the passing of anti-Palestinian resolutions is admirable.