JCPOA Prevents World from Condemning Iran: Rouhani

Rouhani made the comments in a meeting with representative of the country’s media on Saturday evening.

“This is unprecedented in the Iranian history that an Iranian cargo ship is not allowed to berth at a foreign port for 10 days and fail to unload its cargo,” Rouhani noted.

“The US State Department has been in constant contact with that small country, and this has been unprecedented in the past 40 years,” he said.

In response to a question on how long Washington is going to put pressure on Iran, he noted that when the US officials realise the sanction on Iran have not worked properly, they will stop their hostile approach towards Iran.

Rouhani said “the country is paying a lot in the war against America, but we are definitely the winner of this war. For this victory some conditions must be met, and the most important one is the unity of thought and trust in each other.”

Rouhani noted that “the effect of people’s thoughts and judgment about the establishment is very important.”

He underlined that people may be having a hard time, but the important thing is that the enemy knows these people, despite economic problems, do not give up on their support for the establishment, and they trust the officials and rulers.

The United States stirred up tensions with Iran in May 2018 when US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear agreement, officially known as the JCPOA, and re-instated cruel sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of worldwide criticisms.

The tensions saw a sharp rise on the first anniversary of the US exit from the deal as Washington moved to beef up the pressure on Tehran by tightening its oil sanctions and building up its military presence in the region.

Washington has since further amplified the pressure on Iran, deploying military reinforcements, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers, and a battery of patriot missiles, to the Middle East.