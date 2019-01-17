JCPOA Has Thwarted Efforts to Securitise Iran: Zarif

“3 years ago on this day, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action entered into force, ending years of securitisation of Iran,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The deal was started in January 2016, in an attempt to settle a long-standing nuclear standoff between Iran and the west.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran has managed to shatter the myth of US omnipotence.

“In spite of US machinations v. Iran for the past 40 years— & its withdrawal from JCPOA— Iranians have shattered the myth of US omnipotence,” he said, referring to May pullout of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Moreover, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi marked the third anniversary of the implementation of the deal, saying it showed how untrustworthy the US is.

“Today is the 3rd anniversary of the implementation of Iran nuclear deal which displayed how untrustworthy and unreliable the US is,” Araqchi said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“A president signs, the next withdraws! Thank you President [Donald] Trump for exhibiting this. Shame.”