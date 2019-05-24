Japanese PM May Make Historic Visit to Iran in Mid-June

If the visit is made, this would be the first visit of a Japanese prime minister to Iran over the past four decades.

“Japan’s prime minister will make his final decision on visiting Iran after consulting with Trump who is expected to visit Tokyo on Saturday,” a report by Japan’s NHK News said.

During his meeting with Iranian foreign minister in Tokyo last week, Abe expressed concerns over the strained ties between Iran and the US.

Japan is Iran’s traditional economic partner and the two sides have had good ties over the past decades.

Media reports say Abe may seek to convince Iran to remain loyal to its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal. Earlier, Iran partially pulled out of the JCPOA on May 8 to voice its protest at EU’s disregard for the US sanctions on Iran after waiting for one full year.

This comes as tensions between Iran and the US have heightened after the US re-imposed its brutal sanctions on the Islamic Republic and dispatched some additional forces to the region.