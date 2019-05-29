Japan Hosting Exhibition of Iranian Children Books

The event, entitled “The Land of Poetry and Legends: Children’s Books in Iran”, is part of a series of meetings and events aimed at introducing the world’s literature works for children.

The book fair, which has started on May 21 and will run until July 21, is part of a program marking the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan.

The event features speeches by two Japanese translators of the Persian language, who will talk about the attractions of the Iranian children’s literature as well as book-reading in Iran. They will also introduce the “Read with Me” program as one of the successful plans in Iran aimed at promoting book-reading.

One of the translators has already met with the manager and one of the coordinators of the “Read with Me” program and got familiar with the event.

The “Read with Me” program aims to promote book-reading, especially in deprived regions. It seeks to provide all children with proper and high-quality books, especially children who have no access to such books in their daily lives. The theme of the program is, “All children have the right to read high-quality books.”

This exhibition consists of three sections: “The Land of Poetry and Legend”, “Children’s Books in Iran” and “Illustrators and Authors of Children’s Books in Iran.”

Included in this exhibition are works based on poetry and legends that are important in Iranian culture as well as works by internationally known Iranian illustrators or authors.