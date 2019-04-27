Jaghoor-Baghoor: Delicious Taste of Sheep’s Pluck

Zanjan is a cold climate with numerous local foods. The ingredients of the foods cooked by locals are all natural, nutritious and healthy. They are all very useful for the body.

Jaghoor-Baghoor also known as Jaghool-Baghool is one of the special foods of Zanjan. It is prepared quickly and easily, and it is very delicious, making it a popular food in many cities across the country. Probably the most interesting point about this food is that it is commonly served as a breakfast meal.

If you happen to visit Zanjan, you will see many restaurants serving this food in the morning.

In terms of ingredients, it is similar to the Scottish food haggis.

Ingredients:

Sheep’s liver: One whole liver

Sheep’s lung: One whole lung

Onions: 4

Oil: As much as needed for frying

Turmeric: As much as needed

Water: One glass

French fries: 300gr

Salt and pepper: As much as needed

Potato paste: One spoonful

Pomegranate paste or lime juice: As much as needed

Recipe:

Shred the onions and fry them in oil until they turn gold. Wash the lamb lung, chop it, add it to the onions, turn down the flame, put the lid on and wait until the water inside evaporates. Then add turmeric, sauté the food and add a glass of water. Put the lid back on again, so that the lung will be cooked through with mild heat.

Lungs normally take a long time to cook. If the water evaporates and the lung is still not cooked through, add some more water. There must remain two or three spoonfuls of water after the food is cooked.

Now skin the liver and chop it into very small pieces. Clean it well before adding it to the cooked lung. Mix them and add salt, pepper and tomato paste. If you like, you might add half a spoonful of pomegranate paste or lime juice and let it cook for a few minutes.

Remarks: