Jaghoor-Baghoor: Delicious Taste of Sheep’s Pluck

Jaghoor-Baghoor is a traditional food of Zanjan province in northwestern Iran, which is mainly made of the sheep’s liver, lungs, and heart.
Zanjan is a cold climate with numerous local foods. The ingredients of the foods cooked by locals are all natural, nutritious and healthy. They are all very useful for the body.
Jaghoor-Baghoor also known as Jaghool-Baghool is one of the special foods of Zanjan. It is prepared quickly and easily, and it is very delicious, making it a popular food in many cities across the country. Probably the most interesting point about this food is that it is commonly served as a breakfast meal.
If you happen to visit Zanjan, you will see many restaurants serving this food in the morning.
In terms of ingredients, it is similar to the Scottish food haggis.
Ingredients:
Sheep’s liver: One whole liver
Sheep’s lung: One whole lung
Onions: 4
Oil: As much as needed for frying
Turmeric: As much as needed
Water: One glass
French fries: 300gr
Salt and pepper: As much as needed
Potato paste: One spoonful
Pomegranate paste or lime juice: As much as needed
Shred the onions and fry them in oil until they turn gold. Wash the lamb lung, chop it, add it to the onions, turn down the flame, put the lid on and wait until the water inside evaporates. Then add turmeric, sauté the food and add a glass of water. Put the lid back on again, so that the lung will be cooked through with mild heat.
Lungs normally take a long time to cook. If the water evaporates and the lung is still not cooked through, add some more water. There must remain two or three spoonfuls of water after the food is cooked.
Now skin the liver and chop it into very small pieces. Clean it well before adding it to the cooked lung. Mix them and add salt, pepper and tomato paste. If you like, you might add half a spoonful of pomegranate paste or lime juice and let it cook for a few minutes.
Remarks:
- The food can be made only using sheep lungs in which case three lungs are needed.
- French fries can be added in the very last moments to make it more delicious.