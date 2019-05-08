It’s World’s Turn to Fulfil Commitments on Iran: Zarif

Zarif made comment while talking to reporters in the Russian capital, Moscow.

“Iran has shown the whole world that it has remained committed to its obligations, and now it is the world’s turn to live up to its commitments with regards to Iran,” said the top diplomat.

“I am confident that Russia will take the lead in this regard,” he said, shortly before his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He said Iran is a patient nation, but will resist in order to secure its rights.

His comments came hours after Tehran scaled down its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal following Washington’s illegal withdrawal from the deal and the Europeans’ failure to secure the country’s interests under the agreement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday that Iran would stop two of its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Today, we announced to the heads of the five countries [which are parties to the JCPOA] that we would stop two actions that we’ve been doing so far,” said Rouhani.

He said Iran would stop selling its surplus “enriched materials” and “heavy water.”

“To put it simply, those two actions are [to stop] two sales. Whenever our enriched materials reached 300 kilograms, we would sell the surplus to that amount to another country and get yellowcake in return. The second sale pertains to heavy water. Whenever our heavy water reserves exceeded 130 tonnes, we would sell the surplus to other country. And today we are stopping those sales,” he said.

“As of today, we will sell neither our enriched uranium, nor our heavy water,” the president stressed.

He said the measure will remain in effect for 60 days.

“If they come to the negotiating table in 60 days and secure our key interests, that is [interests pertaining to] oil and banking transactions, we will return to the first place [and roll back our measures],” he said.

“If we don’t reach agreement at the end of those 60 days, we will take two more actions,” President Rouhani noted.

“Under the JCPOA, Iran has undertaken to stop its enrichment level at 3.67 [percent purity]; we would stop that,” he said.