IRGC Vows to Take Revenge for Ahvaz Terrorist Attack

In a Sunday statement, the IRGC promised to spare no effort under the guidance of the country’s upper leadership to prepare the ground and provide the required tools to chase the perpetrators in the region and beyond and put them on trial.

“The terrorist attack by the brutal mercenaries of the global arrogant powers and regional reactionary states in Ahvaz revealed that the sworn enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran particularly the western-Arabic-Hebrew triangle are seeking to create insecurity inside Iran to cover up their earlier failures to advance their regional plots,” the statement said.

The IRGC also noted that to achieve their nasty goals, the enemies are ready to even massacre innocent people including women and children.

The statement then underlined that the attack on Ahvaz military parade will have no effect on the firm resolve of Iran’s Islamic Establishment and people.

Relying on its experiences in fight against terrorism, the IRGC would take revenge against the mercenaries of the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights as well as the sponsors of the terrorist groups in the region.

At least 29 people were killed and over 50 others injured in the terrorist attack on a parade in Ahvaz held to mark the Sacred Defence Week in Iran.

The IRGC’s statement came after the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ordered the country’s security forces to find the perpetrators of the terror attack and have them punished by the Iranian Judiciary.