IRGC Says Iran Won’t Sit for Talks with US

In reaction to US President Donald Trump’s latest call for talks with Iran, General Javani said on Friday the Islamic Republic will not hold any talks with the US, and Washington doesn’t dare to wage any war on Iran.

“Trump thought that through sanctions and economic pressure, he could create an internal chaos in Iran and force the country to sit for talks. But the dream never came true and now the Americans have come to this conclusion that they should adopt other measures in line with the sanctions to exert further pressure on the Islamic Republic,” he said.

He also said the US’ blacklisting of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, deploying an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf and adopting an aggressive rhetoric against Iran are part of a mechanism that the American officials have devised in line with their sanctions to make them more practical.

“This is what Trump just recently said that he wants Iranians to call him and sit for talks,” he said.

Back on Thursday, Trump offered Iran direct talks with Iran, saying the Iranian leaders should “call me”.

The Iranian military commander said the American officials are suffering from some mess in their thoughts. That’s why they are desperately using whatever in their power to break the 40-year resistance of Iranians. “Any negotiation serves as the beginning of the collapse of our resistance.”

The general also said the Iranian nation are completely familiar with the US plots and don’t trust in the country.

“Our experience, gained over the past four decades, shows that the Iranian nation has no way out but to resist the US pressure,” he said.

The commander also referred to the latest statement by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on the Iran nuclear deal and said the statement reveals that Iranians have chosen to resist the US pressure.

Iran on Wednesday informed the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal. The statement came one year after the US move to quit the deal.