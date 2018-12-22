IRGC Begins Military Exercise to Showcase Offensive Capabilities

The drill, named “Great Profit 12”, started in the southern island of Qeshm, involving ground, water and coastal operations.

On Friday, IRGC’s Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said Iran will unveil its model for offensive operations developed under its defence doctrine in the drill, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The experiences of IRGC ground forces in fighting terrorism, maintaining security of borders … have led to the creation of the new tactical doctrines, a part of which will be put to test in the Great Profit 12 drill …,” he said.

General Pakpour said the drills are defensive in nature, adding that Iran poses no threat to any country but it needs to be ready for counterattacks in the face of hostile aggression.

The commander said the IRGC forces have since December 15 been arranging preparations and receiving training for the drill in the southern province of Fars.

The drill includes rapid reaction units, rangers, airborne forces, including combat support, reconnaissance and unmanned combat aerial vehicle, engineering units, medium-range missiles, and fast attack craft.

Anti-helicopter mines developed by Iranian experts will be used for the first time in the drills.

Following is a video published by Tasnim News Agency showing IRGC Ground Forces’ special operations unit, Saberin, infiltrating an island in the Persian Gulf as part of the drill: