Iran’s Reduction of JCPOA Commitments Makes Headlines

The top story in all Iranian papers today was the country’s Wednesday decision to stop implementing some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, in reaction to the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA and Europe’s failure to make up for the losses.

Abrar:

1- Iran-US Tension in New Stage: NY Times

2- French DM: Nothing Worse than Iran’s JCPOA Withdrawal

3- Hook: Iran Has Long History of Bypassing Sanctions

4- Guardian Says Turkey, Russia Colluded over Idlib

5- Iran, EU to Hold Expert-Level Talks on INSTEX

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: Seminaries Have Heaver Responsibility Now

2- Iran’s Surgery on JCPOA: 60-Day Ultimatum to Europe

3- Hashd al-Shaabi General: We’ll Declare War If Iran Invaded

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- US Pursuing Compromise with Iran through Option of War

* Europe Shouldn’t Just Watch, Must Pay Costs of Providing Security

2- JCPOA in Coma: Europe Must Take Step to Save It, It’s Last Chance

Ebtekar:

1- Surgery on JCPOA: Iran No Longer Obliged to Observe Uranium, Heavywater Stockpiling Limits

2- This Is Not Withdrawal

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: Today Not End of JCPOA; Commitment against Commitment, Violation against Violation

2- JCPOA Shock: Train of Nuclear Deal Out of Its Track

3- Iran FM: E3 Must Take Responsibility

Ettela’at:

1- Iran’s 60-Day Ultimatum to P4+1

2- P4+1’s Reaction: We’re Committed to Saving JCPOA

3- China: We’ll Protect Trade with Iran against US Threats

4- Germany Calls for Keeping Nuclear Deal

5- Russia: Iran’s New Measure Caused by US’ Unreasonable Behaviours

6- Zarif: It’s World’s Turn to Live Up to Its Commitments

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Secrets of Overnight Visit to Baghdad: Speculations Regarding Pompeo’s Unexpected Visit to Iraq

* US Afraid of Hashd al-Shaabi’s Reaction or US Oil Interests in Iraq?

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran’s Important, Strategic National Decision Regarding JCPOA

2- Mass Resignation of Economists from Trump Administration after Whistleblowing

3- Syria: Time for Liberation of Idlib

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader: Today People Paying Much More Attention to Religious Issues, Clerics

2- US Stock Exchange Market Down While Iranian Counterpart Improves

3- Rouhani: West Cannot Remain under JCPOA Shadow While We Pay All Costs

4- Iran Gives Europe 2 Months to Save or Kill JCPOA

Sazandegi:

1- Other Side of JCPOA Coin: Rouhani Talks of Countermeasure against US

2- Ball in Europe’s Court: What Decision Will P5+1 Make in Two Months

Shargh:

1- Zarif-Lavrov Long Meeting in Moscow

2- Seminary Students from Across Iran Meet with Iran Leader

3- Iran’s 60-Day Ultimatum: World Reacts to Iran’s Decision

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Europeans Did Not Live Up to Any of Their Commitments

2- Zarif: Russia, China Long-Time Partners of Iran

3- Return to Uranium: Iran to Stop Two of Its JCPOA Commitments