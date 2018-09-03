Iran’s Private Firms Called on to Partake in Syria’s Reconstruction

In a Monday meeting in Damascus, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated Khamis on the recent victories of the resistance front, saying that the people and government of Syria will move towards rebuilding their country following these victories.

FM Zarif hailed the holding of the Damascus reconstruction exhibition, describing it as a sign of a strong will to begin rebuilding the war-torn state.

Zarif also welcomed the idea of participation of Iranian private companies in the reconstruction of Syria underlining that this is the responsibility of the Iranian and Syrian embassies to facilitate the presence of Iranian private companies.

In turn, Prime Minister Khamis thanked the support of the Islamic Republic, stressing that with the participation and cooperation of friendly countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia as well as private companies, the process of reconstructing Syria would be continued.

He noted that Syria welcomes the participation of Iranian companies at the Damascus exhibition.

Furthermore, the two sides underlined the exchange of economic delegations and efforts to make the private sectors of the two countries closer.

Earlier in the day, Zarif met with his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem and discussed bilateral and regional issues with him.

During the talks, the two sides discussed bilateral issues, latest developments in Syria, the issue of refugees, and other regional affairs, and emphasised the continuation and strengthening of the Astana Talks on Syria.

They also exchanged views on increasing economic cooperation, the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of Syria, cooperation with international organisations especially the United Nations, and the crisis in Yemen.

FM Zarif once again highlighted the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Syria in the fight against terrorist groups.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further touched upon the importance of Astana Talks in pursuing the political resolution of crisis in Syria, stressing that the Friday meeting due to be held between Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Tehran will be aimed at following up the same issue.

For his part, al-Muallem expressed gratitude for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for continuation of assistance in the fight against terrorists.

Zarif arrived in Damascus on Monday to discuss the latest developments with Syrian top officials including President Bashar al-Assad.