Iran’s Policy Towards Palestinian Cause Unchangeable: Spokesman

In an interview with ISNA, Qassemi referred to some reports released by certain Arab as well as social media on the stance of the Islamic Republic towards the occupying Zionist regime underlining that the stance and approach of Iran towards the illegitimate regime of Israel is unchangeable.

“Over the past recent days, two Palestinian delegations visited Tehran for talks with high-ranking Iranian officials. Iranian and Palestinian delegations have always been in close contacts with each other and have held talks regularly and this is not a new issue,” he said.

According to Qassemi, given the importance of Palestinian cause and the stance of the Islamic Republic towards it, Iran and Palestinian groups, which do not necessarily have similar views on various issues, sit for talks regularly and continuously.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman slammed some Muslim states for their indifference towards Palestine and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine.

“The Zionist regime and the US have been seeking, through establishing contacts with certain Muslim and Arab states, to not only create divisions among Muslim countries with the goal of undermining the global status of Islam, but also distract them from Palestine’s issue and remove the Palestinian cause from the top of Islamic states’ priority list,” he said.

Qassemi then underlined that throughout history, no occupying regime or oppressor has managed to achieve its illegitimate goal and the Zionist regime is not an exception. As said earlier, the Americans and the Zionists have been seeking over the past years, through creating certain crises, to increase tensions and conflicts among Muslim states and keep the Muslim world busy with its internal conflicts like what happened in countries like Libya, Syria and Yemen.

“These are the very countries which used to be named as the resistance front against the Zionist regime over the past decades. But, today they are struggling with various problems due to the deceptive policies of the Muslim World’s foes. As a result of such policies, we are witnessing internal conflicts and lack of social and economic developments in the Muslim World,” he noted.

The spokesman then blamed imprudence and lack of realistic views among some rulers of the regional and Muslim states for creation of the current situation and expressed hope that unity in the Muslim World and peaceful coexistence of the regional states could pave the way for reaching unanimity among Muslim states on the Palestinian cause and the Zionist regimes’ crimes.

“We also hope that Muslim countries’ cooperation could protect the rights of the Palestinians, return Palestinian refugees to their homelands, and establish an inclusive unity government with Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.