Iran’s Parliamentary Delegation in Syria for Talks

A high-ranking delegation of Iranian lawmakers travelled to Syria on Sunday, in a trip aimed at boosting parliamentary relations between the two countries as calm is gradually returning to the war-torn Arab country.
The delegation, headed by Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, is to meet high-ranking Syrian officials during the trip.
Tehran lent a helping hand to Damascus since the early month of the seven-year conflict in Syria, sending advisors to assist the anti-terror drive in the country.
Iran is currently exploring opportunities to contribute to the economic reconstruction of Syria.