Iran’s Nano Pipe Exports Increased by 60 Percent

IFP Editorial Staff
An Iranian knowledge-based firm says it has increased the country’s exports of nano pipe products by 60 percent during the last Iranian calendar year.

According to the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, the knowledge-based firm’s growth surpassed all earlier predictions.

The knowledge-based firm has been involved in mass producing eco-friendly plastics over the past few years, a report by Mehr news agency said.

The plastics used for producing various types of disposable dishes, packaging and agricultural products, shopping and garbage bag enjoy good potential to replace the current plastics which are harmful to the environment.

The products are exported to Turkey, India, some of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and some others like Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Last year, the firm also unveiled new grades of its products.

