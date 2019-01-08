Iran’s Knowledge-Based IT Companies Exploring Ground for Cooperation in India

Ruhollah Estiri, the director general for business expansion office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday that the representatives are visiting India as part of a politico-economic delegation headed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iranian knowledge-based firms are capable of cooperating with Indian firms in carrying out IT projects under freelancing contracts, he said.

“The presence of Iranian firms in India could prepare the ground for cooperation and meeting can lead to new projects,” he said.

Zarif flied to New Delhi on Monday for a three-day visit aimed at promoting bilateral economic relations.

During the visit, Zarif is to hold meetings with Indian officials and participate in a joint economic conference.