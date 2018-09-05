Iran’s Interior Minister in Iraq to Discuss Border Issues, Arba’een

Rahmani Fazli entered the Iraqi capital at the head of a high-ranking political-security delegation Wednesday morning.

During his stay, the interior minister is to meet his Iraqi counterpart Qasim al-Araji, IRNA reported.

The two officials are to coordinate preparations for holding this year’s Arba’een pilgrimage.

Shiite pilgrims from Iran, Iraq and other Muslim countries converge on the Iraqi city of Karbala each year to commemorate and mourn Arba’een, the 40th day after for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD.

The ceremony has gained traction in recent years, with the number of pilgrims in last year’s ceremony estimated at 20 million.