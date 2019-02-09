Iran’s Gas Production at South Pars Joint Field Exceeds Qatar’s

Speaking in an interview with State TV this week, Bijan Zanganeh said Iran’s production at the field has been increased to over 610 million cubic metres per day.

The development of the South Pars field is nearing its end, with four out of the six remaining phases to be completed in weeks, he said.

“[Late February] four phases of the South Pars with a capacity of 110 million cubic meters per day will be inaugurated in the president’s presence,” he said.

Zanganeh said another phase of the project will be completed in the next Iranian year (starting March 21).