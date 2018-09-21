Iran’s Economy Grows 1.9% in April-June Quarter

According to a report by the centre, the country’s economic growth hovered around 1.7 percent inclusive of petroleum exports.

The survey suggests that Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), oil sales excluded, stood at well over 1,400 trillion rials during the three-month period, up 1.9 percent over the similar period last year when the figure stood at around 1,384 trillion rials.

Oil sales included, the country’s GDP reached more than 1,828 trillion rials, showing a 1.7-percent rise year on year.

The highest percentage of growth took place in the service sector, and the lowest growth was reported in the agriculture sector.