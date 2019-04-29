Iran’s Deputy FM to Visit Ankara on Tuesday

In a statement on Monday, Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Araqchi will visit Ankara on April 30 to hold talks on bilateral political issues as well as regional and international matters.

According to the statement, Araqchi will meet with his Turkish counterpart Sedat Önal during his stay in Ankara.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to Ankara to hold talks with Turkish officials on bilateral ties, the restoration of peace in Syria, and the latest developments in North Africa.

During the trip, which was his second to Turkey in just a few weeks, Zarif discussed regional issues, in particular Syria and matters related to Northern Africa”, particularly the situation in Libya, where the self-styled commander Khalifa Haftar has attempted a “coup” against the internationally-recognized government, according to the UN.

Economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey, and following up on the implementation of agreements earlier reached between the two sides was also on the agenda of his talks with top Turkish officials.

His visit to Turkey came after he visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he discussed Tehran-Damascus cooperation, and the process of restoring peace to the war-torn state in separate meetings with top Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad.