Iran’s Deputy FM Meets Bulgarian Representative in EU Parliament

Speaking at the meeting, Araqchi said, “The JCPOA is in danger due to the US policies. We support the political position of Europe in supporting the JCPOA, but we need practical moves by Europe. According to the {international Atomic Energy] Agency, we have fulfiled all our obligations in this regard,” he added.

On the Warsaw conference, Araqchi said, “The US could not achieve its goals on Iran in the United Nations and it is trying to form a coalition against Iran outside the UN, and European countries should be vigilant on this.”

The Bulgarian side said, “The EU’s interests requires defending the nuclear deal. Iran is a stable country in the region and the support for the nuclear deal must be continued.”