Iran’s Defence Ministry to Help Carmakers Overcome Sanctions

Speaking at the 3rd Economy of Resistance Conference in Zanjan, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the sanctions have adversely affected production of various auto parts in Iran.

“The Defense Ministry with its committed and skilled workforce as well as its advanced industrial platforms is ready to address the needs of the domestic car part manufacturers,” he said Friday.

While Iranian automakers Iran Khodro and Saipa have managed to nationalize the production of various models to some extent, there are still parts that need to be imported.

The dependence proved costly after French carmakers Peugeot Citroen and Renault, who enjoyed huge sales in Iran, abruptly left the country following US President Donald Trump’s decision in May last year to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose economic sanctions against Tehran.