The weekly markets of Gilan have long been considered as a major destination for both Iranian and non-Iranian tourists travelling to the region.

Despite the expansion of communication networks, weekly markets are still popular among Iranian people and are annually visited by millions of travellers.

In the past, when the villagers’ commute was not like today, markets were more important. However today, given the development of roads and the increase in number of vehicles, villagers do not need much to visit these markets to buy what the need. Nevertheless, the markets are still attractive.

The first settlements in Gilan province have come into existence based on weekly markets. There are still villages called “Friday Market” or “Monday Market”.

These local markets are places for exchanging goods, selling rural products and handicrafts and purchasing the goods one needs.

Villagers regularly come to these markets once or twice a week and sell their crops, livestock products and crafts to locals and tourists.

Shaft County in Foumanat region has had a weekly market since a long time ago.

The Monday Market of Shaft, 25 km from the capital city of Rasht, supplies goods including livestock products, rice and local women’s products.

The market also has a side part known as the “Women’s Market”. Here, women sell their products as female sellers are not allowed to work in the main street.

Here are photos of the market retrieved from ISNA: