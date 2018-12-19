The rustling sound of the fallen leaves on the one hand and the songs of the birds on the other hand along with the diverse colours of red, yellow, green and orange during autumn unveils the greatness of the nature’s creator.

Halidasht is located in Lat Leyl rural district of Amlash County, Gilan province. According to the country divisions, it is located in Langerud County, north of Iran.

Local officials, however, cite Halidasht as a forest park, 30 kilometres away from the centre of Amlash town.

What follows are ISNA’s photos of the region in autumn: