Iran’s Arba’een Pilgrims Dear Guests of Iraqi Gov’t: FM

The Iraqi foreign minister made the remarks in a Thursday phone call with Zarif.

Al-Hakim referred to the Iranians travelling to Iraq for Arba’een pilgrimage as guests of the Iraqi government and nation, and assured his Iranian counterpart that the Baghdad government would provide the pilgrims with the necessary facilities during their stay in the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf.

He also highlighted the good and longstanding relations between the two nations and called for further strengthening of the ties.

Zarif, for his part, congratulated him on being appointed to the post, and wished success for the Iraqi diplomat in the new position.

He also expressed hope that the currently good relations between Tehran and Baghdad could expand further in all areas, meeting the two sides’ interests.

The Iranian foreign minister also thanked the Iraqi government and nation for their warm hospitality towards the Iranian pilgrims who are flocking to Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala to mark Arba’een, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shiite Imam.

He then described Arba’een as the symbol of greatness of and respect for Ahl al-Bayt (The family of Prophet Muhammad) and the unity between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

Zarif also called for further assistance by the Iraqi government to facilitate the visit for Iranian pilgrims along the two sides’ borders, particularly in Mehran border crossing.

Every year, millions of people from across the world, especially Shiite pilgrims of Iran, flock to Iraq to mark Arba’een.