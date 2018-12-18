A few days before Yalda, people across the country go shopping to buy nuts, dried fruits, fruits and other stuff.
Following you can see Mehr News Agency’s photos of markets filled with shoppers a few days before Yalda:
1 of 28
Yalda is the longest night of the year in the Iranian calendar, during which Iranians celebrate winter solstice along with their families.
A few days before Yalda, people across the country go shopping to buy nuts, dried fruits, fruits and other stuff.
Following you can see Mehr News Agency’s photos of markets filled with shoppers a few days before Yalda: